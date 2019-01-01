My Queue

Florence Comite, M.D.

Florence Comite, M.D.

Guest Writer
Endocrinologist and Founder, Comite Center for Precision Medicine

Florence Comite, M.D., is an endrocinologist and leader in the field of precision medicine, with extensive experience detecting and reversing disease at the cellular level. In 2005 she established the Comite Center for Precision Medicine in New York City, which integrates individual genomic and phenotypic data to provide health analyses and actionable, personalized guidance to business executives, physicians and thousands of other patients worldwide. Dr. Comite is also a graduate of Yale School of Medicine, where she was a faculty member for 25 years and founder of Women's Health at Yale. She is the author of Keep it Up, a book about precision medicine.