Floyd DCosta is Co-founder of Block Armour, a Mumbai- and Singapore-based startup focused on harnessing the potential of blockchain technology to counter growing cybersecurity challenges in a bold new way. Its flagship IoTArmour solution is designed explicitly to provide military-grade security for connected devices and critical infrastructure in the Internet of Things (IoT).
