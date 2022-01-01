Signing out of account, Standby...
Francis Beltran
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder, The Persuasive Project
Francis Beltran is an award-winning marketing strategist, copywriter and founder of The Persuasive Project, a creative agency that helps brands increase revenues through email.
Copywriters Beware: Robots Are Coming
While machine learning and AI continue to reshape a range of industries, including copywriting, human writers still have several advantages.
Los redactores deben tener cuidado: los robots están llegando
Si bien el aprendizaje automático y la inteligencia artificial continúan remodelando una variedad de industrias, incluida la redacción publicitaria, los escritores humanos aún tienen varias ventajas.