About Nicolas Brusson
Nicolas Brusson is CEO of BlaBlaCar, the world's largest carpooling platform. With a community of more than 65 million people, BlaBlaCar is making travel more affordable, efficient and convenient in 22 countries.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.