My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Fred Kofman

Fred Kofman

Guest Writer
Advisor, Leadership Development at Google

About Fred Kofman

Fred Kofman is an advisor, leadership development at Google, and former vice president of executive development and leadership philosopher at LinkedIn. Born in Argentina, Kofman taught management accounting and control systems at MIT for six years before forming his own consulting company, Axialent, and teaching leadership workshops for corporations such as General Motors, Chrysler, Shell, Microsoft and Citibank. 