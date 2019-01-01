Fred Kofman is an advisor, leadership development at Google, and former vice president of executive development and leadership philosopher at LinkedIn. Born in Argentina, Kofman taught management accounting and control systems at MIT for six years before forming his own consulting company, Axialent, and teaching leadership workshops for corporations such as General Motors, Chrysler, Shell, Microsoft and Citibank.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.