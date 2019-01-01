Fred Shilmover is the CEO and co-founder of business analytics provider InsightSquared. Prior to InsightSquared, Shilmover headed global IT and was an associate at Bessemer Venture Partners. His background includes an SMB consultancy he founded as well as corporate development work at Salesforce.com. Shilmover has a BA from Tufts and an MBA from Harvard Business School. In his off time he is an avid wakeboarder.
