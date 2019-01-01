Frida Polli is a venture-backed CEO, award-winning neuroscientist at Harvard and MIT, and holds an MBA from Harvard, a PhD from Suffolk and a BA from Dartmouth. She is the co-founder of pymetrics, a company pioneering the use of neuroscience and data science to accurately predict hiring outcomes and remove hiring bias through patented games and algorithms. Frida speaks four languages and lived in five foreign countries before settling in Manhattan with her husband and two daughters.