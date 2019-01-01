G. Richard Shell teaches the popular "Success Course" at the Wharton Business School at University of Pennsylvania. His book Springboard: Launching Your Personal Search for Success (Penguin/Portfolio, 2013), coaches readers to define success for themselves and then shows them how they can achieve it using their unique talents and abilities. He is also a recognized expert on negotiation and persuasion whose books are available in 14 languages worldwide. His website is grichardshell.com.
