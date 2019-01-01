My Queue

Gaayathri Periasami

Founder, Baby Peppers

About Gaayathri Periasami

 

Gaayathri is the Australia-based founder and creator of Baby Peppers, an ethical and sustainable business specializing in heritage techniques and slow fashion while invested in making a social change.