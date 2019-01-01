My Queue

Gabe Abshire

Guest Writer
CEO of Utility Concierge

About Gabe Abshire

Serial entrepreneur Gabe Abshire founded Utility Concierge to eliminate unnecessary stress when it comes to moving. In creating Utility Concierge, he simultaneously engineered a dynamic company culture to attract star talent and create a cohesive group of passionate professionals ready to deliver incredible customer experiences. As president and CEO, Abshire oversees all operations and forges relationships with specialists in real estate, mortgages, titles, moving, insurance and other home-related industries.