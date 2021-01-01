Gabriela Rocha

Signing out of account, Standby...
Female inclusion in the digital sector: the opportunity brought by COVID-19
During 2020 there was a resounding departure of women from the labor force, who, due to having their homes, among other responsibilities, did not resume their job search.
La inclusión femenina en el sector digital: la oportunidad que trajo el COVID-19
Durante el 2020 se registró una contundente salida de mujeres de la fuerza laboral, quienes, por tener sus hogares, entre otras responsabilidades, no retomaron la búsqueda de empleo.