Gadiel Morantes is the president at Early Growth Financial Services, which addresses the lack of on-demand financial support available to startups. With more than 15 years of experience in sales, marketing, and operations, Morantes helps founders streamline the relationship between their sales and business departments and coaches early-stage companies on setting up an optimal infrastructure for success. He previously served as the vice president of venture banking at Square 1 Bank and was a business development executive at Moss Adams LLP (formerly Mohler, Nixon & Williams) and Bowne Printing.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.