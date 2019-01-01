My Queue

Gagan Singla

CMO of AngelBroking

Gagan Singla is the CMO of AngelBroking, a leading stock broking and wealth management firm in India. He holds a  B.Tech degree (Computer Science) from IIT Delhi and MBA from IIM, Lucknow. All in all, he has over 15 years of experience in analytics, consulting and marketing. He has been instrumental in delivering analytics-driven transformations in multiple industry sectors including banks, insurance, eCommerce, AMCs and public sector across numerous geographies including US, UK, Europe, Malaysia, India & Canada. In the last couple of Years, he has taken up leadership roles in digital marketing to drive business growth in the new digital age.