About Ganesh Karri

Ganeswara Rao Karri (Ganesh), CISSP, CISA, Chief Solutions Architect at Futurex. Ganesh, based out of Mumbai, handles the India Business of Futurex. He has a strong background of technology and combined with good business skills. Has successfully delivered large security projects in BFSI and in other verticals. He possess strong technical skills in all domains of information security solutions. He is an experienced Information Security Professional with hands-on experience in providing crypto (HSMs), PKI and strong authentication solutions.