Ganesh Vasudevan is the Chief Executive Officer of IndiaProperty OnlinePvt. Ltd., a company that runs India’s fastest growing online realty portal IndiaProperty.com. He is a seasoned leader with extensive business development experience across roles in Sales, Strategic Alliances, Key Account Management and Direct Marketing. Passionate about music, Ganesh enjoys singing and is part of a local music band in Chennai. He also loves tinkering with gadgets and assembling them.
