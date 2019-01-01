My Queue

Ganesh Vasudevan

Chief Executive Officer, IndiaProperty OnlinePvt. Ltd

About Ganesh Vasudevan

Ganesh Vasudevan is the Chief Executive Officer of IndiaProperty OnlinePvt. Ltd., a company that runs India’s fastest growing online realty portal IndiaProperty.com. He is a seasoned leader with extensive business development experience across roles in Sales, Strategic Alliances, Key Account Management and Direct Marketing. Passionate about music, Ganesh enjoys singing and is part of a local music band in Chennai. He also loves tinkering with gadgets and assembling them.