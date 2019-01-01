Gareth Watson is an actuary, consultant and co-founder of iBizValue, a firm specialising in business valuations and corporate finance projects for small to medium companies. Having worked at both large and small multi-national companies, Gareth has developed a keen insight into the value drivers for a range of businesses. Contact Gareth at gareth@ibizvalue.co.za.
