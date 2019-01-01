My Queue

Gareth Williams

CEO and Co-founder, Skyscanner

About Gareth Williams

Gareth’s role is aimed at strengthening Skyscanner’s position as a leading player in the industry globally. His ideological leadership is set to further accelerate the positive momentum around Skyscanner and advance the brand to newer heights. His 14 years of experience as a developer for financial institutions and retail companies have helped him make Skyscanner one of the top digital travel companies in the world.

Gareth has studied Maths and Computer Science at the University of Manchester.