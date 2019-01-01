My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Gary Davis

Gary Davis

Guest Writer
Chief Consumer Security Evangelist at Intel

About Gary Davis

Gary Davis is Intel's chief consumer security evangelist. He works closely to drive strategic alignment of products with the needs of the security space, as well as overseeing Intel Security online safety education to educate businesses and consumers by distilling complex security topics into easily understandable and actionable advice. During his more than five years at Intel Security, he has held leadership roles in the consumer and enterprise divisions where he has helped shape various product portfolios and strategic direction along with advocating for cybersecurity education.