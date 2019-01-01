My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Gary Magenta

Gary Magenta

About Gary Magenta

Gary Magenta is senior vice president and executive coach at Root Inc., a management consulting firm. He is the author of The Un-Bossy Boss: 12 Powerful Questions to Make You a Great Manager (Charles Pinot, 2014).