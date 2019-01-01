Gary Smyth is a sales professional with more than 12 years of sales and leadership experience within the technology and manufacturing industries. Most recently, he has nine years of experience at Oracle America, Inc. building a successful sales and business development organization of 98 sales professionals and 10 sales managers, being hub lead for over 200 sales professionals, driving a multi-million dollar business, and consistently growing new markets. Smyth has been recognized for leadership and exceeding quota at all levels. He is a published sales author, a certified sales professional, and is also president of the American Association of Inside Sales Professionals Austin Chapter.