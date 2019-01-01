My Queue

Gary Vaynerchuk

Gary Vaynerchuk

Guest Writer
CEO and Co-founder of VaynerMedia

About Gary Vaynerchuk

Gary Vaynerchuk is a serial entrepreneur and the CEO and co-founder of VaynerMedia, a full-service digital agency servicing Fortune 500 clients across the company’s four locations.

Vaynerchuk is one of the most sought after public speakers alive today. He is a venture capitalist, four-time New York Times bestselling author, and an early investor in companies such as Twitter, Tumblr, Venmo and Uber. 

In addition to running VaynerMedia, Vaynerchuk also serves as the CEO of holding company VaynerX, which houses VaynerMedia and new publishing company, The Gallery. Vaynerchuk serves as a partner in the athlete representation agency VaynerSports and restaurant reservations app Resy. Vaynerchuk also runs DailyVee, an online documentary series, and hosts #AskGaryVee, a business and advice Q&A show online.