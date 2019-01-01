About Gaurav Gupta

He has over 10 years of experience in developing and maintaining large and scalable web and mobile applications end-to-end (Conceptualization, Design/UI, Backend and Frontend Coding, Deployment, Server Management, Uptime, Performance, Scalability etc.). He has worked for several top-notch web companies in India, including SlideShare-LinkedIn, Naukri.com, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research etc.