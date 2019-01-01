Gaurav Prakash is the Social Media Specialist at Retail Arabia International managing Hamleys, Moss Bros and Pylones in the region. Social media is Gaurav’s passion; he loves every bit about what social media can do for brands today. Gaurav has also written an e-book A Definitive Guide to Understanding LinkedIn, which is aimed towards helping people making the most out of LinkedIn. Gaurav is also a visiting faculty member and speaker at various events where he speaks about social media and digital marketing.