Gaurav Prakash

Contributor
Social Media Specialist, Retail Arabia International

About Gaurav Prakash

Gaurav Prakash is the Social Media Specialist at Retail Arabia International managing Hamleys, Moss Bros and Pylones in the region. Social media is Gaurav’s passion; he loves every bit about what social media can do for brands today. Gaurav has also written an e-book A Definitive Guide to Understanding LinkedIn, which is aimed towards helping people making the most out of LinkedIn. Gaurav is also a visiting faculty member and speaker at various events where he speaks about social media and digital marketing.