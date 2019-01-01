About Gaurav Tiwari

1. Social Entrepreneur by profession, by choice.

2. Software Engineer by training. Worked on Microsoft Technologies including SharePoint, .NET, Analysis Services, Silverlight, etc; Mobile Application Development using Swift & Android.

3. Training of students on software development and upcoming Software technologies, now focusing on open source tools.

4. Avid book reader. Have been reading 25+ books per years since 2011. Founded multiple book clubs.

5. Budding marathoner. Have completed 2 half-marathons.