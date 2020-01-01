Gaurav Tyagi, born and brought up in Andaman and Nicobar Islands did his schooling from the same place. Being the son of a Deputy Education Officer in Port Blair, he always had an urge to pursue his career in the field of education. Gaurav Tyagi opted for B.Tech in Graduation and pursued a Diploma in Psychology, Chandigarh, and Diploma in Counseling from Bangalore as his Post Graduation. He has set a benchmark in medical counseling as he has an experience of six years in the same field and has taught students who have attained top ranks in AIPMT, IIT-JEE.

Tyagi has previously worked with Convergeaon Services and PGK Educational Services and currently runs his venture by the name of Career Xpert and also runs Career Xpert Charitable Trust for providing career counseling to underprivileged students. Gaurav Tyagi has given the greatest number of students who have cracked top medical examinations and placed them in some of the renowned medical institutions and have counseled almost 10, 000 students per year. He has been felicitated by Attal Ratna Samaan Samaroh, 2019 and Education Council of India, 2019. Recently he won The Great Visioners Awards, 2020 and The Game Changers Business Awards.