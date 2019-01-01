About Gauravkumar Kate

Gauravkumar Kate, Co-Founder of LegalDocs, a unique legal documents and

compliance portal which make legal documentation and compliance as easy as

ordering on ecommerce. Gauravkumar had an opportunist and entrepreneur

mindset from his childhood, back in 2000 when Gaurav’s 10 year old classmates

were performing and enjoying school gathering, he was smartly making money by

selling flower garments 4 times higher than purchase price. That was his starting

point, he continued his entrepreneurship journey and one become the head of

entrepreneur cell of his college and then manager of Innovation and Product

Development team at Lodha Group and Then starting his own organisation

LegalDocs. Fortunately, with his willpower and determination, he could realise his

dream. The 29-year old young professional is now riding high on a success wave

with his 2-year old legal documentation portal.