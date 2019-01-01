Gavin Finn is president and CEO of Kaon Interactive, which works with interactive 3D product marketing applications. Under his leadership, the company has introduced numerous award-winning products that accelerate sales and increase product differentiation. Prior to Kaon Interactive, Finn was president and COO of Bluestreak, a provider of online marketing software, where he led the company through three successful acquisitions and a European market expansion. He also held the title of president and CEO of Prescient Technologies.