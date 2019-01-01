Gavin Reardon is the Founder and General Partner of Kingson Capital, a registered Section 12J Venture Capital Company (VCC) founded in 2015. Kingson invests in entrepreneurs who have unique and scalable business concepts, whose products change the current landscape and existing business models. Gavin provides strategic leadership to the development of the Kingson funds and portfolio construction of the underlying businesses.
