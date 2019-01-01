Geeta Ramakrishnan grew up in Mumbai, India. Her marriage brought her to Dubai. Keenly interested and intrigued by human behaviour, she focused on human capital management of the family business. Her curiosity and passion led her to attend an ontological coach training program from Newfield Asia, Singapore. She offers coaching and also conducts workshops on her favourite subject 'Change’. Over the last 50 years, she has recognized key lessons on how to be happy, while holding her own in her family and in this world. She offers her experiences demonstrating the balancing act of nurturing success with happiness.