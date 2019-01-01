Genavieve Shingle is a lawyer for entrepreneurs and founder of Genavieve Shingle Law. She left the corporate law world to start her own practice helping businesses and entrepreneurs protect their future and dreams with accessible legal services, legal templates and a legal education program called Damsel in Defense.™ Her course can be found at www.damselindefense.ninja.
