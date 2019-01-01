Gene Bulmash, special counsel with Duane Morris LLP in Washington, D.C., is an international lawyer with 20 years’ experience, practicing U.S. corporate law in the United States, United Kingdom and Singapore. He has extensive experience in corporate compliance, general corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, real estate and immigration law.
