About George Georgallides
George Georgallides is managing partner at XO, a technology and data-driven digital marketing agency working with brands including Disney, Amazon, SBE, Hakkasan and Activision. Previously, he was the venture capital fund managing partner for Curious Pictures, a production and entertainment company, where he led and managed the company’s corporate venture arm and incubator program, focusing on media distribution investments and transmedia content. Georgallides holds a bachelor’s degree from USC’s Marshall School of Business, and an MBA from Pepperdine University.