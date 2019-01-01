About George KJ

KJ George is currently associated with Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon as Director, Corporate and Career Services . Prior to which Mr. George was working at TAPMI, where he headed placements for 4 years and in the past he was also involved with Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research & Birla Institute of Management Technology. Before his academic stints, which started in 2009, George spent 15 years in the retail industry across a cross section of companies in Senior Sales roles.