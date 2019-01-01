George Sheldon and Entrepreneur Press

Your Talent. Your Terms. Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Are you ready to free yourself from commuter traffic, office hours and boring writing projects? Then it's time to take your writing career into your own hands-and start your professional freelance writing business! One of the fastest and least expensive homebased businesses to start, the business of freelance writing lets you turn your writing talent into professional independence-set your own hours, choose your own projects and take charge of your income! This complete guide arms you with all you need to know to not only start your freelance writing business but to make sure it's a success.

Learn how to:

Start your business instantly and for little money

Operate your business using freelance business basics and rules

Choose your writing niche

Use your writing expertise to advertise and find clients

Increase your income by improving your writing skills and expanding your client base

Start your freelance writing business today-and begin earning income tomorrow!