My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

George Traub

George Traub

Guest Writer
Founder and Managing Partner, Lumina Capital Advisers

About George Traub

George Traub is the founder and Managing Partner of Lumina, a DIFC Category 4-licensed firm that provides services focused on M&A, equity capital, debt advisory, and infrastructure project financing. Traub is a senior banker, finance professional and entrepreneur who has enjoyed a global career as a Managing Director, a CEO and a Partner at multinational investment banks, global advisory firms and regional financial institutions. His professional career spans ten years in London, five years in South Korea, and eight years in the Middle East. George’s Middle East experience includes roles as a Managing Director of Investment Banking at Macquarie Bank with coverage of the MENA region, Head of Corporate Finance Advisory for KPMG in the UAE, and as a Partner with one of the largest private equity firms in the MENA region managing US$2.5 billion of equity.