About Germain Chastel
Germain Chastel is the CEO and founder of NewtonX, a knowledge access platform. Germain is a graduate of Harvard Business School and formerly an associate partner with McKinsey & Company.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.