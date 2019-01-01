Varun Alagh

Ghazal Alagh is the Co-founder, Chief Mama, Mamaearth. An eye for creativity, ear to listen and understand moms issues and a strong passion to make parenting stress free these attributes roughly sum up the lady behind India’s first toxin free baby care product brand – mamaearth. Ghazal Alagh, Chief Mama of the company is a corporate trainer-turned artist and a mompreneur. Ghazal is looking after product development, content & community management in the company. She is a bachelors in Information Technology and has done Intensive courses in Modern Art, Design and Applied Arts from New York Academy of Arts.