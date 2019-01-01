Gib Mason is the chief operating officer, vice president of finance and administration and director of the Center for Leadership and Innovation at UMBC Training Centers. Mason can be reached at gmason@umbctraining.com.
Gib Mason is the chief operating officer, vice president of finance and administration and director of the Center for Leadership and Innovation at UMBC Training Centers. Mason can be reached at gmason@umbctraining.com.