My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Gina Folk

Gina Folk

Guest Writer
Author and Leadership Expert

About Gina Folk

Gina Folk has more than 20 years of experience helping organizations and individuals to achieve outstanding performance results, and has led global organizations in change efforts that have delivered improvements valued in the tens of millions of dollars. Folk holds an MBA from Belmont University and a BS in psychology and business from Vanderbilt University. She is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and author of the book People Leadership.