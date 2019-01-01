Ginger Fields is currently the head of talent at Farmers Insurance. She is also a member of the Farmers enterprise Inclusion Council and currently leads the
Farmers Women’s Inclusion Network. Fields has held leadership roles within claims operations, talent acquisition, HR operations and most recently as HR
business partner supporting the claims function, and has a passion for all things related to talent.
