Glenn Croston

With environmental concerns a top issue for consumers everywhere, the green market is the next big boom industry for entrepreneurs looking to make money--and make a difference. Discover 75 green startup ideas in multiple industries, including eco-tourism, small wind power, green schools, water conservation landscaping, green investment consulting and more. For each business, Croston shows you the market, product to be delivered, resources needed, major hurdles ahead, competitors and strategies for success.

"As you read this book, looking through the eyes of a man who sees not problems, but opportunities for new ways to inhabit our world, you can't help but get excited. Often I am asked by eager fans of sustainability, 'What can I do to make a difference? I have all this passion and energy, but I don't know where to start!' Well, now there's a much better answer than I've been able to give before. Quite simply, it's this: Read this book, then take the first step. Reinvent the work you do and watch what happens. The inspiration you'll find herein is worth its weight in gold (and sunshine!)."

-Sarah Susanka, architect and author of The Not So Big House series, and The Not So Big Life

"Kermit is wrong! It's easy being green...just read Croston's book. He provides a terrific guide to an amazing array of business eco-opportunities, and tells you how to take advantage of them!"

-Ray Smilor, Executive Director, Beyster Institute at the Rady School of Management at UC San Diego, author of Daring Visionaries: How Entrepreneurs Build Companies, Inspire Allegiance, and Create Wealth

"75 Green Businesses gets you quickly up to speed on the fast-paced trends propelling the green economy and shows you where to find the opportunities. If you're considering starting your own green business, Croston's book has practically written about half your business plan for you. A terrific resource."

-Josh Dorfman, founder & CEO, Vivavi and author of The Lazy Environmentalist

"Browsing through these pages will inspire some directly toward a new career and prompt others to invent new business models. Expect to see a dog-eared copy sitting on every shelf of the next generation of entrepreneurs."

-Eric Corey Freed, Principal, organicARCHITECT and author of Green Building & Remodeling for Dummies

"The biggest opportunities of the 21st century are green businesses. This wonderful book offers people who want to get involved a very comprehensive listing of those many opportunities as well as numerous links to more information. Read it and get inspired."

-Greg Pahl, author of The Citizen-Powered Energy Handbook: Community Solutions to a Global Crisis

