Signing out of account, Standby...
Glenn J Rapsinski
Latest
An infectious disease expert explains new federal rules on 'mix-and-match' vaccine booster shots
As boosters are authorized for all three COVID-19 shots available in the US, the ability to swap out vaccine types looks to be a boon to the immune system.
What happens when the COVID-19 vaccines enter the body – a road map for kids and grown-ups
An infectious disease doctor explains the science behind COVID-19 vaccines at a level that children – and adults – of all ages can understand.