The Innovation Mentality is a transformational journey—an urgent call-to-action for leaders like you to immediately apply evolutionary thinking, strengthen your wisdom, achieve significance, embolden business models, and reinvent the workplace to create and sustain real competitive advantage in the marketplace.

Today’s marketplace growth and business evolution requires leaders to immediately identify and close opportunity gaps by leveraging the full potential of their workplace culture, employees, teams, partnerships, and client and consumer relationships. This requires leaders to take ownership of a new mindset, an innovative mindset.

In this insightful yet practical book, business strategist and executive coach Glenn Llopis brings attention to the alarming leadership identity crisis plaguing today’s businesses and articulates the mindset behind The Innovation Mentality to help leaders like you recognize and capitalize on growth opportunities. Llopis delivers an in-depth look at what it really means to be a leader and invites you to discover and implement six essential strategies designed to disrupt the status quo and reinvent the way you work. These six strategies will help you:

Use the power of diversity to create business growth rather than dismissing it as compliance

Develop a path to self-awareness and understanding of the power of authentic leadership identity

Define your workplace culture and attract and develop new talent

Create value and connect with employees, customers, and clients

Break free from the one-size-fits-all templates and have the wisdom and courage to help your business, brand, and employees evolve. It’s time to embrace The Innovation Mentality.