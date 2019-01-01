Gordon Russell

Over the past 20 years Gordon has enjoyed a successful career in specialty apparel retailing having founded the first and largest chain of Lilly Pulitzer Signature Stores in the nation. Unsatisfied with the constraints found in off-the-shelf software systems available to small and mid-size retailers, he set out to design and build a modern web-based system that would allow retailers to achieve higher sales and profits. Teaming up with co-founder Jay Stotz, they have created Springboard Retail.