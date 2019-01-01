Grace Reyes is the president of the nonprofit Association of Asian American Investment Managers (AAAIM). Reyes helps emerging managers get access to the largest institutional investors and in that context has formed a close rapport with an array of industry leaders and prominent investors. She has a top 1 percent investment management profile on LinkedIn, where she engages with 13,000-plus followers. She previously served as head of investor relations and fund-raising at The Reliant Group.