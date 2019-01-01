My Queue

Grace Reyes

Grace Reyes

Guest Writer
President, Asian American Association of Investment Managers

About Grace Reyes

Grace Reyes is the president of the nonprofit Association of Asian American Investment Managers (AAAIM). Reyes helps emerging managers get access to the largest institutional investors and in that context has formed a close rapport with an array of industry leaders and prominent investors. She has a top 1 percent investment management profile on LinkedIn, where she engages with 13,000-plus followers. She previously served as head of investor relations and fund-raising at The Reliant Group.