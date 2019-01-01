Grace Smith is a renowned hypnotherapist and the author of Close Your Eyes, Get Free: Use Self-Hypnosis to Reduce Stress, Quit Bad Habits, and Achieve Greater Relaxation and Focus. She is also founder and CEO of https://gshypnosis.com, a hypnotherapy hub, and of Grace Space Hypnotherapy School, as well as a regular guest on CBS's The Doctors, and her work has been featured in The Atlantic, Marie Claire, Forbes, MindBodyGreen, Buzzfeed, Bustle, InStyle and other publications.