My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Grace Smith

Grace Smith

Guest Writer
Hypnotherapist, Author, Founder of Grace Space Hypnotherapy School

About Grace Smith

Grace Smith is a renowned hypnotherapist and the author of Close Your Eyes, Get Free: Use Self-Hypnosis to Reduce Stress, Quit Bad Habits, and Achieve Greater Relaxation and Focus. She is also founder and CEO of https://gshypnosis.com, a  hypnotherapy hub, and of Grace Space Hypnotherapy School,  as well as a regular  guest on CBS's The Doctors, and her work has been featured in The Atlantic, Marie Claire, Forbes, MindBodyGreen, Buzzfeed, Bustle, InStyle and other publications.

 

 