Akshar, popularly known as Grandmaster Akshar is one of the youngest yoga entrepreneurs in the
country. Hailing from the oldest school of Himalayan yoga, he is an internationally acclaimed Yogic
Master and visionary. Akshar has carved a unique niche in the global wellness map by innovating with
Yoga, weaving together his ancestral wisdom from the oldest form of Himalayan yoga with the most
advanced forms of fitness regimes. He is the Founder, Chairman and Course Director of the Yoga
foundation, Akshar Yoga.
