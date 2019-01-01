About Akshar

Akshar, popularly known as Grandmaster Akshar is one of the youngest yoga entrepreneurs in the

country. Hailing from the oldest school of Himalayan yoga, he is an internationally acclaimed Yogic

Master and visionary. Akshar has carved a unique niche in the global wellness map by innovating with

Yoga, weaving together his ancestral wisdom from the oldest form of Himalayan yoga with the most

advanced forms of fitness regimes. He is the Founder, Chairman and Course Director of the Yoga

foundation, Akshar Yoga.