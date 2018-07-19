Green Entrepreneur Staff

South Park Joins the Green Rush
Mainstreaming Marijuana

South Park Joins the Green Rush

They're moving out to grow hemp on a Colorado farm.
1 min read
How the Gold Rush Inspired This Green Rush Entrepreneur
Cannabusiness Insider

How the Gold Rush Inspired This Green Rush Entrepreneur

Pixs and Shvls CEO, Patrick Brennan, likens his company to the picks and pans makers of 1849.
4 min read
Jimmy Kimmel's 'Dr. Quinn Medicinal Marijuana Woman' Spoof Is Hilarious
Video

Jimmy Kimmel's 'Dr. Quinn Medicinal Marijuana Woman' Spoof Is Hilarious

Our favorite frontier doctor has some new remedies in her bag. And it's not snake oil.
1 min read
How An App Saved His Pre-Rolled Joint Business
Cannabusiness Insider

How An App Saved His Pre-Rolled Joint Business

Lex Corwin, founder and CEO of Stone Road Farms, gave away free yoga classes and got invaluable customer data.
7 min read
How Jeff The420Chef Baked His Way to Culinary Success
Cannabusiness Insider

How Jeff The420Chef Baked His Way to Culinary Success

He began his journey cooking for a friend suffering from cancer, now he's the Rachel Ray of reefer.
5 min read
The New 'This Is Your Brain On Cannabis' Ad Is Rad
Video

The New 'This Is Your Brain On Cannabis' Ad Is Rad

A PSA that aims to take the stigma out of using legal marijuana.
1 min read
How This Veteran's Military Experience Carried Over to a Successful Marijuana Business
Cannabusiness Insider

How This Veteran's Military Experience Carried Over to a Successful Marijuana Business

From the battlefield to the cannabis fields, Chris Coulombe uses him operations experience to manage his distribution and sales company.
6 min read
These Pot Store Names Are Just the Greatest
Naming a Business

These Pot Store Names Are Just the Greatest

Cannabis enterpreneurs can get pretty creative with their dispensary monikers.
1 min read
Cannabis Boxes Curated by Celebrities Are Big Business
Influencer Marketing

Cannabis Boxes Curated by Celebrities Are Big Business

Bryan Gerber, co-founder and CEO of Hemper, on how how celebs like 2 Chainz and Fetty Wap propelled them to the next level.
6 min read
What Happens When AI Meets a Cannabis Grinder
Cannabis Insider

What Happens When AI Meets a Cannabis Grinder

David Richmond, CEO of Banana Bros, says the OTTO grinds and rolls the perfect joint.
6 min read
