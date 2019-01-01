My Queue

Greg Amrofell

Greg Amrofell

Guest Writer
Co-Founder of Intentional Futures

About Greg Amrofell

Greg Amrofell is co-founder of Intentional Futures, where he launched bgC3’s Big History Project, built ties between philanthropy and tech giants, analyzed trends in edtech, advised startups and standards bodies and envisioned the future of graduate education. Prior to Intentional Futures, Amrofell championed small business at Microsoft, worked in startups, taught high school in South Africa and earned an MBA at Berkeley. He now leads multidisciplinary teams focused on technology, global health, education and social impact. 