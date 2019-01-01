My Queue

Greg Arnette

Guest Writer
Director of Data Protection Platform Strategy at Barracuda Networks

About Greg Arnette

Greg Arnette is a serial entrepreneur and director of data protection platform strategy at Barracuda Networks, a Thoma Bravo company. Previously, Arnette was the founder and CTO of Sonian, a cloud archiving company acquired by Barracuda in November 2017. He is a messaging, collaboration, Internet, and networking expert with more than 20 years of experience. Arnette has created messaging products and services for over 15 years, including AlertWare (acquired by Netpro) and IntelliReach (acquired by Infocrossing).